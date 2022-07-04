Mount Clemens barricaded gunman in custody, police say

The Detroit News

Macomb County Sheriff's officials arrested a man who barricaded himself in his home Mount Clemens for nearly seven hours.

Deputies were called to Clinton Street after a dispute between neighbors at a condominium led to gunfire, Fox 2 reported.

When deputies arrived around noon to talk to the man who allegedly fired shots, he also fired shots in their direction, then refused to leave his home, the Sheriff's Office said.

No one was struck or injured.

Negotiations had continued for hours, and a SWAT team removed four people from two units in the building, officials said. Drivers were warned to avoid the area as multiple roads nearby were closed.

At about 6:50 p.m., authorities announced the gunman was in custody with minor injuries. Other details were not released.