Fraser police arrest suspects in fatal Fourth of July shooting

Fraser — Police said they have arrested two suspects in the fatal Fourth of July shooting of another man.

Officers responding to a call at about 3:15 a.m. to a location in the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive near 13 Mile and Utica roads found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began administering life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Doctors were unable to save his life.

John Gillies, interim director of the Fraser Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that detectives were able to identify a male suspect based on information from witnesses, evidence and surveillance footage. They also determined there was a female suspect involved in the homicide.

He said investigators located the male suspect at a home in Detroit and arrested him without incident. They also found evidence linking the suspect to the crime at the Detroit home, Gillies said.

The female suspect was also identified and later apprehended at a different residence in Detroit, the director said.

Both suspects are currently housed at the Macomb County Jail while awaiting charges, Gillies said.

Authorities said they are not releasing the identity of the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest should call the Fraser Department of Public Safety at (586) 293-2000 ext. 218.