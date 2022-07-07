Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Richmond

Richmond — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Line and Muttonville Lane.

Police, firefighters and medics found a 32-year-old man who had been riding a motorcycle with fatal injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the pickup involved in the crash remained at the scene and spoke to police. He is cooperating with investigators, they said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Det. R. Roberts at (586) 727-4000.