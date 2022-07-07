Mount Clemens man, 64, charged after shots fired at deputies and standoff

A Mount Clemens man accused of barricading himself in his home for nearly seven hours Monday after opening fire on Macomb County sheriff's deputies has been charged, officials said.

Dwayne Lester, 64, was arraigned Thursday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on more than 25 charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.

A magistrate set Lester's bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court date for July 19.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

The charges stem from an incident at about noon on the Fourth of July.

Deputies were called to an area on Clinton near Gratiot and Market for a report of a man with a gun, according to authorities.

The caller told dispatchers she tried to speak to a man about his dog and he brandished a weapon and threatened to shoot her, they said. She gave the police the man's name and a description.

Witnesses told deputies the man went into a condominium building. While they were outside, the man exited the building and fired a weapon at them, they said.

Police set up around the building, evacuated the area and closed nearby roads.

The man fired several more shots toward deputies with a long rifle at about 12:35 p.m., officials said. One of the rounds struck an unoccupied squad car.

A deputy returned fire and believed he had struck the man before he retreated inside.

A special tactical team of police began negotiations with the man. He told them he had been wounded and police tried to convince him to exit the building.

The man told police he agreed to come out, but instead broke one of his home's windows, exited onto a balcony, and fired more rounds at authorities. The shots didn't strike anyone and he went back into his home.

As the day progressed, negotiators tried to communicate with the man. Meanwhile, the tactical team evacuated six people from three units of the building.

Police deployed drones and a tactical robot to see where the man was in his home. The devices showed them that he was on a couch with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on his right arm.

Officials entered the home, arrested a suspect and took him to a hospital.