Flight restrictions in place this weekend for Selfridge base air show

The 2022 open house and air show this weekend at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township is prompting temporary flight restrictions, including for drones, in the airspace nearby, Michigan State Police said Friday.

The restrictions are in effect from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to MSP.

That means the Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited "any flights from the ground to 16,000 (feet) above sea level" during that time, the agency said on Twitter.

"This order was put in place to protect the pilots involved in the air show! If you would like to see the show, come down and join the crowd but leave the drone at home this trip."

The Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing is hosting the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show at the base starting Saturday.

The free event is slated to feature aerial demonstrations including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18.

There also will be dozens of military aircraft on display, including the 127th Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, and kids' activities, games, and arts and crafts, organizers said.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. Entrances can be found off North River Road and 21 Mile Road east to Jefferson.

Information is available at the event website.