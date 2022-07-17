30-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle on I-94 in Roseville

A 30-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 94 in Roseville Saturday night, Michigan State Police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to eastbound Interstate 94 near Little Mack Avenue. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old man dead on the right shoulder.

According to police, the driver of a passenger car was traveling in the center lane of the freeway when she saw a pedestrian standing in the center lane.

“The driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to avoid striking him,” police said.

The driver stopped and has cooperated with police.

Alcohol is not a factor, police said.