Washington Township man charged with selling cocaine

A 22-year-old Washington Township man is facing charges in connection with allegedly selling drugs in his home, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team received information Kyle Nowak was distributing cocaine from a home on Van Dyke, representatives said in a statement.

They executed a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, multiple firearm magazines, ammunition and about $3,600 in cash, according to the release.

A firearm and 9mm handgun registered to Nowak were found, along with a .22 caliber rifle not in his name, county officials said.

Deputies arrested Nowak on Wednesday. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged him with delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, a felony, and controlled substance/maintaining a drug house, a misdemeanor,.

He was arraigned Thursday through the 42-1 District Court in Romeo. Bond was set at $3,000.

Nowak is scheduled to return to court at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for a probable cause conference.