2 arrested after gunfight at Warren gas station

Warren — Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a gunfight Thursday morning at a gas station, officials said.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said authorities were called at about 10:15 a.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Van Dyke and 11 Mile.

He said two groups of people got into an altercation and three people began firing guns, according to a preliminary investigation. It's not clear how many shots were fired, but it could have been between 20 and 30, Dwyer said.

Officers recovered two guns, both Glocks, after arresting the two. Both suspects are being uncooperative with detectives, officials said.

No injuries were reported, the commissioner said, but one round struck a car dealership across the street from the gas station.

