Three injured in Macomb County plane crash

Three people were injured following a plane crash at Macomb County's Ray Community Airport.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched to the airport at about 3:15 Sunday. The airport is located on Indian Trail in Ray Township.

The three people on board were burned and hospitalized. No further information was available about their identities or extent of their injuries.

The plane crashed as it was trying to take off at about 75 feet in air, according to Sgt. Renee Yax, public information officer with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were searching for a dog on board that was missing.

Tracy Stefaides lives about half a mile from the airport and said she sees pilots taking off of the runway all the time. She found out about the crash through Facebook but heard the sirens from first responders earlier.

"To hear this happen is very scary. I'm hoping everybody's OK," she said. "I know there's a dog missing, so I will be looking every morning."

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Yax said.

The crash follows another small plane crash on July 15 in west Michigan, which killed the pilot and another man. The single-engine plane crashed about 6 p.m. in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing pilot Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, of Holton, Michigan State Police said.

Two people survived a small plane crash June 14 in Eaton County. The pair had taken off from Skyway Estates Airport in Eaton Rapids and crashed nearby at about 6 p.m., Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.

The plane was identified by authorities as a single-engine Piper PA-28 built in 1978 and listed as registered to a company in West Bloomfield Township.

The two people onboard "walked away with no injuries," state police said.

