Harrison Twp. woman dies after apartment building fire

Harrison Township — A 27-year-old woman is dead after a fire at an apartment building early Sunday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Harrison Township firefighters and county deputies were called at about 3:50 a.m. to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair apartment complex for a report of a fire on the building's third floor, officials said.

A caller who lives in the building told dispatchers he could see flames coming from an apartment's window.

Firefighters and deputies located the apartment by thick black smoke. Officials evacuated the building.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they went into the apartment and found a lone person inside. Medics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies identified the woman as Taryn Gainey.

Officials said several residents of the building reported smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said, but it appears to be cooking related.