Roseville woman arrested after baby taken to hospital for ingesting heroin

Roseville — A woman was arrested over the weekend after her 18-month-old girl appeared to have ingested heroin, Michigan State Police said.

A trooper patrolling the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday was flagged down by someone in a car who said her baby was not breathing, according to authorities.

As the trooper approached the woman's car, she handed him her 18-month-old daughter. The trooper called for medics and additional police officers as he rubbed the child's sternum. The baby began to breathe slowly, officials said.

Medics arrived and began treating the child.

After an investigation, the trooper and medics learned the baby had ingested some heroin. They administered a dose of Narcan and the child's breathing grew stronger. Medics rushed the child to a hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Officials said police searched the mother, a 31-year-old Roseville woman, and her car. They found 15 doses of heroin in red and black capsules. Police said she tried to hide the capsules from police during their investigation.

Authorities also found a 3-year-old child in the vehicle with the capsules.

Police took the woman and the 3-year-old to a hospital. The woman was expected to be moved to the Macomb County Jail while the two children remain at the hospital for treatment and await placement by Child Protective Services.