2 in Macomb Co. plane crash out of hospital, third in stable condition; dog found safe

Ray Township — Officials on Monday released more details on the people involved in a weekend plane crash that injured three.

The plane's owner and pilot is a 44-year-old Chicago man, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday. It said the man's wife, 37, and their 17-year-old niece from Georgia were also aboard the aircraft during the crash, as well as a dog.

The three were the plane's only occupants and the trio was in the area visiting family, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Monday that the plane's owner and his wife were treated at a hospital and have been released. The 17-year-old is listed in stable condition.

A 6-month-old golden retriever that was seen running away from the crash was found early Monday, according to a Ray Township Fire & Rescue Facebook post.

The sheriff's office also said the investigation into the cause of the crash will be conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Sheriff's deputies will help with gathering information and evidence, it said.

Officials said firefighters and sheriff's deputies were called at about 2:55 p.m. to the Ray

Community Airport on Indian Trail for a plane crash. On Sunday, they had said the call came in at about 3:15 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fixed-wing, single-engine Beech A36 airplane took off from the airport's runway when the pilot reported losing power to his engine after lifting the landing gear. The plane has room for six people.

The aircraft was about 100 feet in the air when the pilot tried a controlled crash into an area just off the runway, the sheriff's office said. Earlier reports said the plane was 75 feet in the air.

All three people exited the plane on their own after the crash. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for broken bones, lacerations and burns.