Bond increased to $100K for Warren shooting suspects

Two suspects charged in a shooting last week in Warren face new bond amounts after the Macomb County prosecutor raised concerns they were too low, police said Wednesday.

Jayquan Washington, 21, and Eric Boatwright , 25, both of Detroit, were arrested after a gunfight July 21 in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station on Van Dyke near 11 Mile.

No injuries were reported; one round struck a car dealership across the street, investigators said.

During an emergency hearing Wednesday, Chief Judge John Chmura of the 37th District Court issued bonds of $100,000 for each, police said in a statement.

A visiting judge had given Washington a $2,000 bond for the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, and careless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. Boatwright was given a bond of $1,000 for the charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido had said his office would be filing emergency motions to seek higher bonds.

“Over 20 shell casings were recovered at the scene. These are not teenagers playing harmless pranks, it’s a miracle an innocent citizen was not injured by this brazen disregard for human life," he said in a statement Monday.

"... These guys shoot up a gas station and blow out the window of a car dealership, it’s all on video, and they walk out after posting a hundred dollars or two? Does anyone really think that ordering a tether will make any difference?"

Both suspects were transported to the Warren Police Department jail, according to the release.

“I’m very happy that Judge Chmura reviewed this matter and considered the seriousness of this incident in setting a new bond," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

"This was a dangerous incident that could have easily resulted in serious injuries. With the new bond amount, I am confident that these suspects will not be free to cause any additional harm to the community."