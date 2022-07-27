Eastpointe police seek woman who tried to rob bank

Eastpointe — Police are looking for a woman who tried to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at about 11:40 a.m. to the Huntington Bank branch on Nine Mile east of Gratiot for a report of an attempted robbery, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers a female in her 40s or 50s with a thin build and weighing 110-120 pounds came into the bank and passed a teller a note demanding money, police said.

The attempt was not successful and the woman fled the scene in a black or dark blue car, possibly a Ford Fusion. The car was last seen traveling north on Donald Street.

Police released images of the woman captured by the bank's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Eastpointe Police Det. Brian Showers at (586) 445-5100 ext 128.