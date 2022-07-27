MACOMB COUNTY

Man who stole cigarettes, charity collection jar from Richmond store sought

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Richmond — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a store early Wednesday and stole cigarettes and a charity's collection jar, officials said.

Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the store on Main Street near Lake Angela Drive for an alarm. They found someone had broken into the business.

Richmond police said this man is wanted for breaking into a store Wednesday and stealing several items, including cigarettes and a charity's collection jar.

Police reviewed video taken by the store's security camera system and saw a man with blonde hair and a face mask. It also showed he arrived at and left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Police Department at (586) 727-4000 or email Det. Ryan Roberts at rroberts@richmondpolice.net. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.