Man who stole cigarettes, charity collection jar from Richmond store sought

Richmond — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a store early Wednesday and stole cigarettes and a charity's collection jar, officials said.

Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the store on Main Street near Lake Angela Drive for an alarm. They found someone had broken into the business.

Police reviewed video taken by the store's security camera system and saw a man with blonde hair and a face mask. It also showed he arrived at and left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Police Department at (586) 727-4000 or email Det. Ryan Roberts at rroberts@richmondpolice.net. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.