Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged

Eastpointe — An 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of shooting another man in the neck has turned himself in and was charged, police said.

A second Pontiac man was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the July 5 shooting, they said.

Garion Yuron Dates, 19, of Pontiac surrendered to Eastpointe police Thursday, according to authorities. He was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of using a firearm during a felony, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon from a vehicle.

A judge set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 9, 2022.

If convicted, he faces life in prison for each of the two assault with intent to murder charges.

Queshon Quamon Barkus, 18, also of Pontiac, was charged July 7 with being an accessory to a crime after the fact. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Police said officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. on July 5 to the 17000 block of Sprenger near Eight Mile and Kelly in Eastpointe for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. Medics were called and took the man to hospital. Officials said Thursday the victim is expected to recover.

An investigation revealed the shooting was sparked by an argument between several people who were returning home from a party in Detroit.

Investigators said they believe Dates was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 when he fired a weapon at least three times at the victim, striking him.

They believe Barkus was driving the car. Once shots were fired, the Chrysler fled the scene.

Based on their findings, police arrested Barkus with the help of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shortly after the shooting.