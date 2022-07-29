Suspect charged in Warren gas station shooting that paralyzed a man

Warren — A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors said Friday.

Darrius Ray Potts was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court in Warren with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during a felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Felony firearm is punishable by up to two years in prison.

A judge set Potts' bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court date for Aug. 9.

The shooting happened Tuesday at a Sunoco gas station on Van Dyke north of Nine Mile, authorities said.

Investigators said a man was in the gas station with a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition drum magazine on his waistband. He got into an argument with Marcus Young, 67, a frequent customer of the store.

According to police, Young approached the armed man and told him he was concerned about him bringing a gun into the business. The older man told investigators the man was disrespectful and that started the argument.

Officials said Young pushed the armed man out of the gas station. The man allegedly came back into the store, they said. Young again argued with the man and forced him outside.

Detectives said while the man was outside the store and Young was standing in the doorway, the younger man shot him multiple times.

He then allegedly stood over Young, hurled insults and then kicked him twice.

Police said the man, later identified as Potts, remained at the scene until officers arrived. They also said Potts told them he was exercising his Stand Your Ground rights and that he feared for his life.