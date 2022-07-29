Warren man charged after barricaded incident; police say he fired shots at Black man, yelled slurs

A Warren man has been charged after a Monday incident, officials say, involving ethnic intimidation and barricading himself in a business and then a standoff with police.

Anthony Mangiapane, 55, was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court on five charges: assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; using a firearm during a felony, a two-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a two-year felony; ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony; and resisting/obstructing a police officer, also a two-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 9, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Police said Mangiapane's arrest stems from an incident that happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 37-year-old Black man from St. Clair Shores was walking on the west side of Schoenherr near Eight Mile when he saw a dot from a green laser on his chest.

Officials said Mangiapane was standing in a doorway across the street with a rifle aimed at the man. He allegedly called the victim a racial slur, told him to leave the area, and then fired three shots.

Investigators said the victim was on his cellphone at the time and the person on the other end of the call heard the gunshots.

Police were called and the man who fired the shots barricaded himself inside a business. He later surrendered, they said.

Officials also said they called the bomb squad because of a tip from a witness. The bomb squad found an M203 grenade shell, which was removed to a safe location.

Authorities also found a cache of weapons, including pistols, shotguns and AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines. Among the rifles, police found a rifle with a green laser sight they believe the suspect pointed at the victim.

They also said the suspect had Nazi memorabilia and a pistol that could be a Luger.