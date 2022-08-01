Eastpointe driver arrested after speeds at 131 mph on I-696

An Eastpointe man was arrested Sunday night after his Ford Mustang was clocked going more than 130 mph on Interstate 696, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were patrolling when they saw the Mustang traveling 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre.

After conducting a traffic stop, they spoke to the driver who told them he was upset and trying to track down his wife.

Troopers arrested the man for reckless driving and impounded his vehicle, police said.