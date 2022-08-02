Body of Harrison Township boater pulled from Lake St. Clair

Harrison Township — The body of a man that was pulled from Lake St. Clair early Tuesday has been identified, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found at about 12:30 a.m. in the lake by the sheriff's dive team, officials said.

Deputies received a call at about 7:50 p.m. Monday from a boater who had found two dogs swimming about 300 yards from a 17-foot aluminum fishing boat on the lake near Black Creek, they said.

The caller told police the boat was unoccupied but music was coming from it and he saw personal items onboard.

Deputies with the sheriff's Marine Division began a search with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter, a drone and Metro Parks Police officers.

Investigators contacted the family of the boat's registered owner. The family told them Hauff, the boat's owner, had been out on the water earlier with both dogs.

Dive team members found Hauff's body in about eight feet of water a half mile from Black Creek. Officials said Hauff was not wearing a life jacket.

Investigators said they do not know how Hauff ended up in the water, but noted there had been a small craft advisory in effect for Lake St. Clair.