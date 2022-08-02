Eastpointe man wanted for escaping during prisoner transfer

Eastpointe — Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from officers, officials said.

Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, ran away from officers while being transported to a van for prisoners, they said. At the time, Moore was wearing chains and shackles.

Police searched the immediate area but were unable to locate Moore.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a multi-colored photo on it and black pants.

Officials said Moore is wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and eluding.

Anyone who sees Moore or knows where he is should call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100.