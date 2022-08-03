2 people found dead at Macomb Township home, officials say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday in Macomb Township.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Downing Street near 22 Mile in the afternoon for a welfare check, representatives said in a statement.

They entered the residence and found two bodies inside, according to the release.

The manner of death was not yet known, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not release other details.

The Sheriff's Office said it "does not believe there is any threat to the community."