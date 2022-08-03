Gratiot Cruise to shorten route due to construction

The 19th annual Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise, set for this Sunday, will feature a shortened route.

Construction on Gratiot Road itself is causing the Cruise’s route to run from Quinn Road to Wendell Street on Gratiot.

“The construction that’s currently happening on Gratiot in Roseville between essentially 12 Mile to 14 Mile is what’s causing the route change,” the cruise’s Director of Public Relations Paul Silvestri said. “Because of the construction, they have lane closures on southbound Gratiot starting just south of 15 Mile where they essentially take Gratiot down to two lanes, and our cruise route in years past has usually gone all the way to 14 Mile.”

First started in 2003, the cruise shuts down parts of Gratiot road in Clinton Township to “showcase our community to neighboring residents, and visitors from across the state and Midwest. With almost 250,000 in attendance the cruise has continually increased each year in attendance, classic cars, family activities, and business involvement year after year,” according to the cruise’s website.

It is a precursor to the mid-August Woodward Dream Cruise.

This Sunday’s cruise will run from noon to 6 p.m.. There are also car shows from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night leading up to Sunday and festivities associated with the cruise will start as early as 9 a.m.

The cruise is a free public event, as is the family fun zone that will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the cruise in the parking lot of the AMC Theater at 15 Mile & Gratiot.

Silvestri said the Michigan Department of Transportation told cruise organizers that further construction on Gratiot will affect the cruise’s route next year as well.

“We have been told by MDOT that they are scheduled to repair Gratiot next year essentially between 14 Mile and 16 Mile,” Silvestri said.

The cruise’s preliminary plans are for next year’s rout to take the cruise from 15 to 16 Mile.

“MDOT has been gratuitous enough to tell us that if we give them a mile stretch, they will put it into the construction contract to have it open for us to have out cruise for next year’s cruise because next year will be our 20th anniversary cruise,” Silvestri said.

cpeckdimit@detroitnews.com