Eastpointe prisoner who fled custody found, arrested

An 18-year-old Eastpointe prisoner who escaped custody this week was captured Thursday, police said.

Devonta Deshawn Moore and two relatives were arrested by the Eastpointe Police Special Investigations Unit and detectives near Brighton around 7:10 p.m., representatives said in a statement.

Michigan State Police and Livingston County Sheriff's officials also helped.

Moore was expected to be arraigned Friday in the 38th District Court on charges of escape while awaiting trial for a felony and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, records show.

Detectives also seek charges through the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office against the two people arrested with him, police said Thursday.

The arrest came two days after authorities said Moore had fled officers while being transported to a van for prisoners. They searched the area for the Eastpointe resident who had been wearing belly chains.

Moore was arraigned Monday on two charges, domestic violence/assault and being a disorderly person, in connection with a July 31 incident, according to court records.

He was accused of hitting an 8-year-old sibling, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.