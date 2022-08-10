Body of boater missing in Anchor Bay recovered

The body of a man who disappeared Sunday in Anchor Bay has been recovered, officials said.

He has been identified as Essa Koja, 37, of Macomb Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a statement.

It said the sheriff's dive team found Koja at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in about 10 feet of water near where he had been reported missing.

Deputies with the sheriff's Marine Division were called at about 6 p.m. Sunday to Anchor Bay for a report that a man had gone into the water but didn't resurface, according to authorities.

They were told Koja had been on a 37-foot Sea Ray boat with family and friends, a total of about 17 people.

Witnesses said the boat had stopped about a mile from the Lottie Vue waterfront community in Chesterfield Township so its passengers could swim in the bay, officials said. The water there is about 13 feet deep.

Investigators said the boat was not anchored and it drifted. At some point, Koja jumped into the water and cried for help. Witnesses told deputies he was not a strong swimmer and the boat continued to drift.

Several of the boat's passengers jumped into the water to help Koja but were unsuccessful. None of the people were wearing life jackets and couldn't keep him afloat, according to police.

Koja disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

Deputies began a search and called the sheriff's Dive Team for assistance. The U.S. Coast Guard and a helicopter also aided in the search.

Investigators interviewed all of the boat's passengers after it was brought to the Marine Divison in Harrison Township.

The search had failed to locate Koja by midnight Sunday and it resumed Monday.