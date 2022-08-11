Eastpointe man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself in foot

Eastpointe — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old boy he was babysitting, officials said.

Laron Genta Alston, 42, of Eastpointe was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court on a charge of second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $15,000. He also ordered him not to have any contact with the victim or possess a handgun if he posts bond. Alston is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 23.

Police said officers were called at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana near Eight Mile and Kelly for a report of a shooting.

They found a 5-year-old boy who was bleeding from his left foot from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics took the child to a hospital and he is expected to recover, police said.

Investigators learned the boy was at the home with his uncle, later identified as Alston, who was babysitting him.

They said Alston did not have access to a gun safe and decided to hide his .40 Sig Sauer inside the cushion of a recliner for safekeeping.

At some point, the boy found the gun and shot himself, authorities said.

During their investigation, detectives found a second firearm and removed it from the home.