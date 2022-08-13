Great Lakes Water Authority main break triggers boil water advisory for 23 communities

The Detroit News

The Great Lakes Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory for 23 communities after a leak in the regional water system's largest transmission main.

The leak was discovered in the 120-inch main early Saturday about one mile west of the authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility, a news release from the authority said.

The authority said an estimated 935,000 people in 23 communities in the northern part of its drinking water service area are potentially impacted.

The authority is investigating the cause of the break and crews are working to isolate the area around it so repairs can begin. Once the leak is isolated, emergency connections to other mains in the system will be opened to restore some flow to the impacted communities, the authority said.

Due to changing water pressure levels, and as a cautionary measure, the water authority is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for:

•Village of Almont

•Auburn Hills

•Bruce Township

•Burtchville Township

•Chesterfield Township

•Clinton Township

•Flint

•Flint Township

•Imlay City

•Lapeer

•Lenox Township

•Macomb Township

•Mayfield Township

•Village of New Haven

•Orion Township

•Pontiac

•Rochester

•Rochester Hills

•Shelby Township

•Sterling Heights

•Troy

•Utica

•Washington Township

Loss of water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system; boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water, the authority said.

The authority advises residents to bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, contact Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling (313) 926-8192 or (313) 926-8128.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.