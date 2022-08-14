Great Lakes Water Authority expects water main repairs to take 2 weeks; boil advisory continues

The Great Lakes Water Authority says it could be roughly two weeks before a water main break, which launched nearly two dozen communities into a boil order Saturday, would fully be repaired.

Authorities are first waiting on a new part, Michelle Zdrodowski, spokesperson for GLWA, told The Detroit News on Sunday. The repair itself will take roughly a week, Zdrodowski said, and then it will be another week for water quality testing.

"The good news is we do have that new piece of pipe for the replacement and repair, it is on the road to us from Texas," she said.

Zdrodowski said teams have been working through the night to try to repair the damage from the broken water main, which was discovered early Saturday. GLWA was able to restore some water flow to communities without it overnight, she said, although those communities are still under boil advisories.

When the break was discovered, 23 communities were put under boil advisory. The order was lifted in 10 of those communities Saturday afternoon. More are expected to come out of the boil advisory Sunday, although it is not clear which ones will be able to or how long remaining communities will be under the advisory.

On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's Emergency Operations Center in response to the water main break "to ensure that every possible resource is available to GLWA and the impacted communities to accomplish that goal."

The boil water advisory remains in effect for:

Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

Imlay City

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

Village of New Haven

Rochester

The Industrial Park location in the city of Romeo (rather than the whole city, as GLWA iniitally stated)

Shelby Township

Washington Township

One business each in Greenwood and Imlay Township

Residents of those communities are advised not to drink their water without first boiling it for at least one minute and letting it cool, as when water systems lose pressure, there is a potential for bacterial contamination in the water.

Those bacteria are generally not harmful, GLWA said in a news release, but boiling it will ensure they and any other organisms are killed. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, washing dishes and preparing food until the advisory is removed.

Zdrodowski confirmed that teams have been able to isolate the break, which is roughly a mile west of GLWA's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility, and are now in the process of "dewatering" the area in preparation of repairs. There are four eight-inch pumps working to remove water, she said.

It is not yet clear how much the break and subsequent repairs will cost.

Staff reporter Hannah Mackay contributed.