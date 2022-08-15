Man charged with arson in Eastpointe apartment complex blaze

A man has been charged in connection with a fire last weekend that damaged an Eastpointe apartment complex, officials announced Monday.

Brian Austin Harvey, 31, was arraigned Monday in 38th District Court and charged with arson.

Bond was set at $100,000. The Eastpointe resident has been ordered to wear a tether if released, investigators said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 10 Mile and Dodge around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

"Upon their arrival, one of the upper units was engulfed in flames," authorities said. "Our firefighters went to work making sure everyone was safe and aggressively attacked the fire."

Firefighters from Roseville, St. Clair Shores and Warren assisted.

No injuries were reported at the complex, but three families have had to temporarily relocate until repairs are completed, city officials said.

"All in all, our firefighters did a great job containing the fire without significant damage to the other units," officials said.

An investigation led to Harvey, police reported. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized the arson charge.

Other details on his involvement were not released.