Macomb Co. man tried to meet teen for sex, feds say; it was an officer

An undercover operation this month led to federal charges for a Macomb County man accused of seeking a sexual tryst with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy, records show.

Jigger Garcia, 50, a nurse practitioner from Chesterfield Township, was arrested last week after arriving at a Detroit church parking lot to meet the person he had been texting since Aug. 4, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

On that day, a Michigan State Police trooper and FBI task force officer noticed Garcia’s ad on the dating website Doublelist.com seeking “straight, married, young and men in uniform” for sexual activity, the filing said.

The post “was not age-specific within the body of the ad and the observed ad was one of many posted by the user; all stating the creator was looking for various types of males, including ‘young’ males,” the task force officer said.

The officer responded through the Kik messaging app, purporting to be a teen who could only communicate via cellphone when his mother wasn’t around, according to the complaint.

Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10, approximately 1,108 text messages were exchanged, the officer wrote.

“Garcia told me in text messages that he was okay with my age … and that he has a sexual interest in pubescent children,” according to the complaint. “On multiple occasions, Garcia turned the conversation very sexual and lewd and would ask to meet me in person to have sexual intercourse, even after I reiterated that I was 15 years of age.”

The officer asked Garcia if he had been involved with another youth before; the man replied he had but the sexual relationship ended when the boy moved away, the court filing stated.

Garcia agreed to bring condoms and two McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches with cheese and ketchup to meet up in Detroit the night of Aug. 11, according to the document.

Authorities with the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force

found those items in a Louis Vuitton bag in Garcia’s vehicle when they took him into custody.

Garcia has been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor. He first appeared in federal court in Detroit on Friday and returned Monday for a detention hearing, records show.

Magistrate Judge Kimberly G. Altman ordered him to remain behind bars. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

“The nature of the offense, in particular defendant's relentless pursuit ... shows that defendant poses a real danger to minors in the community,” her order said.

An attorney listed as representing Garcia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Monday.