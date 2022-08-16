Bodies found in Macomb Township identified as mother, daughter

Two bodies found at a Macomb County home this month have been identified as a mother and daughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

The causes of death for Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and Samyukta Arvind, 8, were not yet known, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter.

Results of further testing from the county medical examiner were not expected for at least three months, according to the post.

The Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called Aug. 3 to a home on Downing Street near 22 Mile in Macomb Township for a welfare check.

They entered the residence and found the two bodies.

Investigators have said there were no apparent signs of foul play.