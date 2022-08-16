Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say

Water service to seven Southeast Michigan communities is being delayed an extra week and is unlikely to be completed until early September, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said at a Tuesday press conference.

Seven communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties have been under a boil advisory for drinking water since Saturday and service was originally expected to be restored by Aug. 27. GLWA officials initially estimated it would take two weeks for repairs to be completed and the boil water advisory to be lifted.

But GLWA Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Coffey said an initial inspection of a 120-inch water main that broke at the agency's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility revealed more damage than anticipated. More pipe is needed to fix the damage and has been ordered, GLWA officials said.

The repair timeline has been extended by a week and full, sanitary water flow is expected to be restored to all impacted communities Sept. 3, Coffey said.

Pipe was ordered immediately after the break was discovered on Saturday. The 48 feet of additional replacement pipe is expected to arrive next Tuesday and is currently being manufactured, officials said. The damaged pipe was planned to be removed Tuesday from the grouns.

"When the break occurred, we immediately ordered everything that we could get in the us. There is no other pipe this size, this type of pipe, available, than what we have on site right now," Coffey said.

In response to the broken water main, 23 communities were placed under a boil water advisory The number is down to seven — including Rochester, Imlay City and three Macomb county communities — Bruce, Shelby and Washington townships.

The cause of the break is still unknown but remains under investigation, GLWA officials said Tuesday.

hmackay@detroitnews.com