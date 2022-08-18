After dog injured after being shot, Warren group steps up, asks for donations

An animal rescue group is seeking thousands in donations needed to help treat a dog found in Detroit seriously wounded this week.

The German shepherd mix was "fighting for her life" following a rescue in the city Wednesday, when she was found with a swollen face, damaged leg as well as missing skin and fur, Warren-based I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven said on Facebook.

"She was not hit by a car, but rather has been shot multiple times all over her poor body," the group wrote on Facebook. "We think they are birdshot, used for hunting birds. One ended up piercing her eyeball, which now needs to be removed."

The dog has since been named Adira, "meaning strong, noble and powerful," the group said.

She underwent emergency treatment at a BluePearl animal hospital in Metro Detroit, I Heart Dogs said.

Adira was on pain medication and resting, according to the group's Facebook post Thursday.

Members estimate the group needs between $5,000 and $10,000 for her treatment.

"This poor dog needs your help," the group said in its donation appeal. "Any dollar amount donated will go directly to her vet care."

The group is dedicated to "rescuing, rehabilitating, re-homing and providing a place of refuge for homeless dogs, while also providing a haven for the pets belonging to domestic violence survivors," according to its website.

Donations can be made through the group's website.