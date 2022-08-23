Man flees Warren police in stolen vehicle and injures officer during pursuit

An Okemos man faces over 40 years in felony charges after police say he hit a Warren police car, injuring the officer who was in pursuit.

Police say Samuel Wilbur, 31, of Okemos, fled from Warren officers when they were dispatched to 21432 Mac Arthur Blvd. at around 4 p.m. Saturday regarding a driver in a blue Jeep possibly having a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, police say Wilbur appeared to be under the influence of drugs and refused to exit the Jeep. Instead he fled through Warren neighborhood streets, later traveling westbound on Eight Mile Road.

During the chase, police say he struck the passenger side of the officer's car causing damage to both vehicles and injuring the officer from the impact.

Officers say the pursuit lasted about 20 minutes before Wilbur then crashed the Jeep in a residential area in Detroit and was taken into custody with no injuries.

Police say the Jeep was stolen from Lansing, and Wilbur was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

On Monday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued charges including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing a police officer, stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest and drug possession.