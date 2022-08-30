Warren boy, 8, in critical condition after touching downed power line

Warren — An 8-year-old Warren boy is in critical condition at a local hospital after touching a downed power line that was still active and carrying thousands of volts of electricity.

The incident happened around 9:14 a.m. Tuesday after severe storms Monday evening knocked down trees and power lines across Metro Detroit.

Warren police officers on patrol for an unrelated call saw a boy being electrocuted near a school as he held on to a downed yet active power line in the 13000 block of Toepfer near Sharrow Street. The area is west of Schoenherr between Eight and Nine Mile roads near McKinley Elementary School.

The power line was roughly four-feet off the ground and considered an "active" line, carrying 4800 volts.

"Officers without hesitation removed the 8-year-old child from the power line," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Police took two boys, the 8-year-old and his 10-year-old brother, to St. John's Hospital in Detroit. Dwyer said the 8-year-old was later transferred to Children's Hospital of Michigan where he's now in critical condition. Earlier Tuesday, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said the boy was conscious and responding to stimuli.

McAdams said police reported the boy was with his brother, who knocked the boy away from the wire with his schoolbook bag. According to WXYZ, the boys had been dropped off at school by a relative who didn't realize the building was closed due to a power outage.

Yellow police tape roped off the area near McKinley for hours Tuesday morning after the incident. The downed line was one of many in the region after severe storms ripped through parts of southeast Michigan Monday evening.

A 14-year-old Monroe girl was killed Monday night after she came in contact with a fallen electrical line outside her home on the 1400 block of Peters Street following storms.

According to McAdams, the Warren 8-year-old suffered injuries to his hands and his head, McAdams said. His 10-year-old brother is listed in stable condition at St. John Hospital.

"We're cautiously optimistic," the commissioner said. "He's in critical, but stable condition."

The Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department and DTE were all on scene and continue to investigate the incident.

The children's family was notified about the incident and are at the hospital, the police commissioner said. He also said the two officers who removed the 8-year-old from the power line were also at a hospital, being evaluated for possible injuries.

DTE has since removed the downed power line, according to WXYZ.

