Romeo's peach festival returns in full force with bumper crop, kids' parade

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures.

Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning in the 91st Annual Peach Festival Children's Parade, while Peach Queen 2022 Madison Janabet and runner-up Chloe Winchester practiced their royal waves.

Festival goers in the Macomb County community could go on carnival rides, buy peach products and otherwise celebrate what fruit experts said is a bumper crop of peaches. In mid-August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast that that peach production would reach 12,000 tons, up 43% from last year.

"Both the Michigan apple and peach crops had an ideal Spring with no major freezes or frosts that reduced the crops in the past two years," according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Meanwhile, the Franklin Community Association's Annual Labor Day Roundup & Art Fair was underway with a parade of its own, as well as giant inflatables, a petting farm, a magic show, jugglers, an interactive circus, midway games and food.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and modified last year.

The Romeo event is the second oldest festival in Michigan, according to the event's website. The purpose, of course, is to celebrate Macomb's prized peach crop, and celebrate growers like James and Misha Detkowski of Bruce Penzien Produce, a 150-year-old farm on 150 acres near Imlay City.

Last year in Romeo, planning was stop-and-go as the pandemic waxed and waned, leaving not enough time to pull off the Peach Tree Festival Hometown Parade — a highlight of the Labor Day lineup.

"The floral parade takes a long time to put together, and we didn’t have enough planning time to plan it with everything going on," festival President Rob Kregan said Monday, referring to the parade by what the locals call it, since historically the floats were bedecked with flowers.

"We’re very excited to have it back. It brings a lot of people into our little town," said Kreger, a lifelong Romeo resident.

"It’s a traditional small town parade with the big marching bands and polititions marching in the parade, and the police and fire department and small budsinesses, and of course we have the peach queen and their court."

