Clifford Pfeifle, 88, worked to make parades, State Fairs possible

The Detroit News

Sterling Heights — Clifford Pfeifle was among the thousands of anonymous volunteers who worked behind the scenes through the years to help make Thanksgiving parades, State Fairs and other Metro Detroit institutions possible.

“His entire life was about service,” said his daughter, Cathy Hunter. “The family was just trying to remember all the events he had volunteered for, and there were just so many — the Parade Co., the State Fair, Special Olympics, Promise Keepers, Habitat for Humanity.”

Mr. Pfeifle died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in the Arden Courts nursing home in Sterling Heights. He was 88.

He was born Dec. 8, 1933 in Detroit and married Anneliese Hahn in 1956 at Jehovah Lutheran Church (now Greenfield Peace Lutheran Church ) of Detroit. He worked for Chrysler Corp. for 38 years, retiring as a systems analyst supervisor.

For years, Mr. Pfeifle was active in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Royal Oak, volunteering for various charitable efforts and singing in the choir. After he retired, Mr. Pfeifle moved to Oxford and began attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lapeer, where he and his wife founded the interfaith Lapeer County Soup Kitchen.

After Mr. Pfeifle’s wife of 66 years died July 8, 2022, he said he wanted to die on what would’ve been her 90th birthday, Sept. 2, said his daughter Beverly Manderson.

“The day before her birthday, he told me ‘I’m going to be gone tomorrow,’” Manderson said. “He wasn’t talking much on her birthday. Then, he went to sleep and never woke up. He died at 2 in the morning, so he just missed being in heaven with her on her birthday."

Survivors include daughters Catherine Hunter, Beverly (George) Manderson and son Richard Pfeifle; grandson Daniel Hunter, step grandson George (Jessica) Manderson; and great grandchildren, Mackenzie and George.

Visitation is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. Friday at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd. in Fraser; and at St. John Lutheran Church of Fraser from 10am-11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service is scheduled at the church. Burial is to be in Glen Eden Cemetery of Livonia.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Lutheran School, 16339 E 14 Mile in Fraser.