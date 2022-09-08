Mosquitos with West Nile virus detected in Macomb County, officials say

Macomb County health officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from contracting the West Nile virus from mosquito bites.

Officials with the Macomb County Health Department on Thursday said the disease was recently detected in two samplings of mosquitoes in the county for the first time this summer.

They said no confirmed cases of human West Nile virus have been reported in Michigan so far.

"This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus — which could spread to humans," Andrew Cox, the county Health Department's Director and Health Officer, said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible."

Many humans who get the virus do not have any symptoms, but some may experience body aches, fever and headaches. Others may develop an inflammation of the brain or inflammation of the brain's lining and spinal cord.

To avoid being bitten by mosquitos, officials recommend Macomb County residents:

► Use insect repellent that contains DEET or picardin on clothing and exposed skin.

► Limit outdoor activities and wear pants and long sleeves along with using repellent in the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

► Eliminate areas of standing water, such as unused buckets, flower pots, barrels or children’s pools around yards to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

► Keep window and door screens maintained to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes and buildings.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez