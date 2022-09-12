Suspect in Sterling Heights pharmacy break-in arrested

Sterling Heights — A man accused of smashing the door of a local pharmacy last week to break in has been arrested but police continue to search for other accomplices who may have been involved.

An officer on patrol at about 3:20 a.m. Friday saw a white Dodge Journey pull up to the back door of a pharmacy on Ryan Road near 17 Mile. A number of men in the SUV got out and smashed the door to get inside the store, police said.

The officer used his vehicle to block the Dodge from leaving and called for backup, they said.

Police tried to arrest the suspects as they ran, but all but one of them escaped, according to authorities.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call the Sterling Heights Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

