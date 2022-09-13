Man arrested after ramming cop car, leading officers on chase in Macomb Co.

Richmond — A 41-year-old man suspected of retail fraud is in custody after ramming a cop car and leading police on a car chase, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called to assist police after a vehicle driven by the suspect rammed a Utica police officer's vehicle.

Utica police officers chased the suspect's vehicle, but terminated the pursuit at M-53 and 28 Mile Road, according to authorities. A state police trooper on patrol at 32 Mile and Romeo Plank saw the suspect vehicle traveling east on 32 Mile. He tried to stop the vehicle but it continued to flee.

Meanwhile, Macomb County Sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks and the suspect driver crashed into a ditch. Police said the suspect driver exited the vehicle and ran, but left a passenger in the vehicle. Authorities took the passenger to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

They searched for the driver with canine units but were unable to locate him.

Officials said at about 6 p.m. they received a call from a person reporting the suspect was in a large field near Lowe Plank Road and Armada Ridge Road in Richmond Township.

State police troopers, sheriff's deputies, and Richmond police arrived and spotted the suspect. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the earlier car crash, state police said.

They also said they were able to identify the suspect by an electronic tether he had been wearing. He cut off the device and left it under a home's back deck. Police canine units found the tether during their search.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez