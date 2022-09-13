Motorcycle driver killed in collision with pickup in Warren

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday in Warren, police said.

Police and fire units were called to 13 Mile and Schoenherr around 3:30 p.m. to respond to a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, officials said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling west on 13 Mile approaching Schoenherr with the right of way as a Chevrolet Silverado in the left turn lane attempted to turn north, according to the release.

"The Chevy turned in front of the motorcycle with the two vehicles then colliding," police said. "From this impact, the motorcycle then struck another vehicle."

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported. He was identified as a Warren resident.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

“Investigators are working to reconstruct this incident so that we have a more detailed understanding of what occurred," police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "My condolences go out to the victim’s family."