Roseville man, 18, charged in Eastpointe carjacking

Eastpointe — A Roseville man has been charged in connection with a carjacking over the weekend, officials said.

Jaylien Crandall Weaver, 18, was arraigned Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with carjacking, armed robbery, and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

A judge set his bond at $175,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for carjacking, up to life for armed robbery, and up to five years for third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Police were called at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue near Kelly and Stephens roads.

The victims told officers that as they were about to enter their home, a man wearing a black ski mask and gloves approached them with a gun and demanded their car keys. They said they complied, the man got into their vehicle and drove away.

An officer on patrol spotted the vehicle on Stephens and gave chase, according to authorities. Warren police officers then joined the pursuit, they said.

The vehicle stopped near Toepfer and Groesbeck Highway in Warren and police said two people got out of the car and ran. Warren police officers used a canine unit to track the suspects.

About an hour after the carjacking, a Warren police officer saw one of the suspects drop a sweatshirt near railroad tracks. The officer arrested the suspect, later identified as Weaver, without incident.

Investigators said they are still looking for the other person who was in the car with Weaver.

