Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week.

The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

A judge set bond for Jones at $100,000 and scheduled his next court date for next Tuesday.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 10 years in prison for the firing weapon from a vehicle charge, up to two years for using a firearm during a felony, up to five years for carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and up to five years for carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities accuse Jones of firing multiple shots from a gun into the air while in his vehicle in the 24000 block of Phlox Avenue near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road last week Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe Jones did it to terrorize a victim of domestic violence.

Officers arrived at the location, but the suspect — later identified as Jones — fled in his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Detectives located Jones at his home in Detroit. He was placed under surveillance and a short time later, he left the home and was stopped by Detroit police officers, who arrested him without incident.

Eastpointe police executed a search warrant at Jones' home and recovered evidence linking him to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Jalel Dee Skiffer, 23, of Detroit, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

A judge set Skiffer's bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge, up to four years for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge and up to two years for each count of felony firearm.

Police said officers from Eastpointe and Detroit were dispatched last week Thursday to a bus stop on Eight Mile near Redmond for a report that someone fired multiple shots at a person.

They arrived and determined that a man, later identified as Skiffer, had been waiting for a bus when he approached a man with a firearm. The victim fled from Skiffer through nearby residential yards with the suspect in pursuit and shooting at him.

Investigators said Skiffer then made his way back to a vehicle that was parked nearby and drove away.

Detroit police officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued to flee. After a brief pursuit, police stopped the vehicle in the area of Liberal and Cordell in Detroit. They arrested Skiffer without incident and confiscated a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

