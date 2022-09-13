WB I-94 closed at 12 Mile due to crash, diesel fuel spill

Roseville — Westbound Interstate 94 is closed at 12 Mile following a six-vehicle crash, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m., according to officials. It's not clear when the freeway will reopen.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the semi-tractor trailer lost control of his vehicle and began to fishtail.

Police said that as the trailer slid out of control, it struck another vehicle and caused six other cars to collide.

The semi-truck jack-knifed and spilled more than 150 gallons of diesel fuel on the freeway. A hazmat team was called in to begin cleanup.

Officials said no one was injured.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez