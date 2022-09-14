Three Warren schools close after police find social media threats about shooting

Warren — Warren Consolidated Schools canceled classes at three of its schools Wednesday after police discovered threats on social media about a shooting.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the department learned of several posts on Twitter where a person was threatening a shooting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Cousino High School.

Two other schools, Carter Middle School and Community High School, were also threatened, Dwyer said.

Superintendent Robert Livernois wrote in a Facebook post that the district decided to close the three schools "out of an abundance of caution."

"Despite the frustration of these senseless threats, our school safety protocols were initiated overnight, and we were able to respond accordingly this morning," Livernois wrote.

The threats mark the latest to hinder local schools this week. Oxford Community Schools boosted security at its school Monday after a threat was found by a school resource officer. And Van Dyke Public Schools dismissed classes early Monday at Lincoln High School after a threat, also made on social media.

In Warren, Dwyer said police are working to determine if the threat was credible. He said police take these threats seriously, adding it's a 20-year felony to intentionally threaten acts of violence against a school.

Dwyer said it's "very disturbing" to see schools are again getting these types of threats.

In the two weeks after a boy killed four classmates and injured six others and a teacher at Oxford High School in November, Warren had 32 threats made against its schools, he said. Of those, 16 were found to be credible.

"Most of these threats come from students who think it's a big joke," Dwyer said. "It's going to destroy their lives."

kberg@detroitnews.com