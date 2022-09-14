One killed, 2 injured in Fraser stabbing; police arrest 3 juveniles

Fraser — One person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing in Fraser Tuesday afternoon, leading to the schools going into lockdown, according to police.

Fraser Department of Public Safety officers responded to an assault at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Garfield and Klein, according to a press release.

Three people had been stabbed and were all taken to the hospital, according to the press release. One of the victims died at the hospital from their injuries.

Fraser Patrol Division Commander Lt. Dave Bisby said the department would not be releasing the ages, genders or hometowns of the victims. Samantha Kretzschmar, director for the Fraser Department of Public Safety, did not respond for comment.

Three juveniles are in custody while the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reviews the evidence.

The stabbing did not occur at Fraser schools, but because of how close the incident was to campuses, the schools went into lockdown Tuesday until the suspects were in custody. The lockdown was "brief," according to the press release.

