Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens.

Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.

Deputies found Michael Smith, 65, dead on the floor, according to the release.

Authorities said he had two puncture wounds to the upper part of his body. The Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Two Mount Clemens men described as persons of interest, ages 36 and 42, have been taken into custody on unrelated charges, officials said Wednesday.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Macomb County Sheriff's detectives at (586) 783-8192.