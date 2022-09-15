Project to rebuild Mound Road nearly 40% complete

Warren — The long-awaited improvements to Macomb County’s Mound Road are expected to conclude by the end of 2024, officials said Thursday.

Mound Road has been known for years for its potholes, in some parts resembling swiss cheese rather than one of the county’s most economically important roads, a major hub for national automotive, defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries.

The 9-mile stretch of Mound Road that is getting reconstructed runs through the cities of Warren and Sterling Heights from 11 Mile Road to M-59. More than 47,000 individuals are employed along the stretch and the businesses along the corridor support an additional 71,000 employees, with a total economic impact of $8.7 billion in wages and benefits, according to Innovate Mound, a rebuilding initiative led by Macomb County in partnership with the local cities’ government.

Improvements include an extra lane added northbound and southbound from 17 Mile to M-59, landscaping and non-motorized paths, updated traffic signals and signs, drainage and emerging mobility features.

Nearly 40% of the project is completed, with major construction on the north end slated to wrap up by November. Construction from 15 1/2 Mile to I-696 will begin in March. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and the estimated completion date for the entire $217 million project is 2024.

It’s important for local employees and residents to know that the road and businesses alongside are still open, Innovate Mound Project Manager Steve Griffith said.

“We still have very good traffic flow through the corridor, so we want to encourage people to continue to utilize the businesses there,” Griffith said. “As for through traffic, maybe it's OK if you find another route.”

Project leaders have been working with companies like Ford along the corridor whose entrances have to be reconstructed, along with residents, some of which have had to share driveways during construction, Griffith said.

Different segments of Mound Road have and will continue to be under construction, which will cause lane closure and possible slowdowns. Traffic times along the corridor can be found online.

Griffith said after taking community input and hosting public events to talk about plans for Mound Road, several improvements have been included in the project plan.

One of the improvements entails smart technology along the corridor.

These smart signals, which have already been in place but will be refined, work to allow vehicles with compatible technology to receive traffic alerts to improve congestion and safety. The technology in-turn learns from traffic data how to best time the lights, which can help for example when large trucks in the area need to safely make turns.

The county hopes this technology can help emergency vehicles, Director of Traffic & Operations John Abraham said. In Sterling Heights, one of the areas the county tested out how the technology could help, the fire department reported they were able to save 50 seconds on a run.

anichols@detroitnews.com