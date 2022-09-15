Mortgage rates hit 6% for first time since 2008 housing crash
MACOMB COUNTY

Tips sought on man who stole $1,000 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Roseville — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who stole more than $1,000 in crab legs from a local Costco store.

The man entered but did not show a membership card for the warehouse store, officials said. He then went to the seafood department and selected $1,107.00 worth of king crab legs, they said.

Roseville police are looking for this man who they say stole $1,000 in king crab legs from a Costco store.

The man then walked out of the store and made no attempt to pay for the items.

Police said the suspect is described as a male in his 30s with medium-length brown hair, and a thin beard. He was wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armour T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Roseville police detectives at (586) 447-4511 or email them at jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

