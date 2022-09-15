Tips sought on man who stole $1,000 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco

Roseville — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who stole more than $1,000 in crab legs from a local Costco store.

The man entered but did not show a membership card for the warehouse store, officials said. He then went to the seafood department and selected $1,107.00 worth of king crab legs, they said.

The man then walked out of the store and made no attempt to pay for the items.

Police said the suspect is described as a male in his 30s with medium-length brown hair, and a thin beard. He was wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armour T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Roseville police detectives at (586) 447-4511 or email them at jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez