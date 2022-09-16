Mount Clemens man, 21, charged with possession of child pornography

A Mount Clemens man accused of possessing kiddie porn has been charged, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Cameron Kalbfleisch, 21, was charged on Aug. 29, 2022, in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, a 10-year felony, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony.

A magistrate set bond for Kalbfleisch at $25,000 and scheduled his next court date for Nov. 7, 2022.

According to authorities, the sheriff's office and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips in May that Kalbfleisch was involved in sending child sexually abusive images over social media.

Investigators said they were able to find multiple files containing images of pre-pubescent children between the ages of 2-13. They also said in most of the files the children were fully nude and engaged in sexual activity with adult males.

Detectives developed Kalbfleisch as a suspect and placed his residence under surveillance.

On Aug. 4, 2022, police arrested Kalbfleisch outside of his home. He had a handgun on him and police later determined that he legally owned the weapon. The gun was turned over to a family member for safekeeping.

They also executed a search warrant and recovered several cell phones and electronic devices.

